Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Rwanda Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Rwandan Foreign Minister Biruta

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta yesterday in Washington, D.C. They noted the strength of the bilateral partnership, which encompasses cooperation on public health, education, international governance, environment and climate, economic growth, and more. They also discussed regional security issues of mutual interest. The Deputy Secretary also raised human rights concerns. Deputy Secretary Sherman noted Rwanda’s support for the UNGA resolution condemning the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine and the Ukraine-supported humanitarian resolution. She also expressed strong concern over the conviction of U.S. lawful permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina.