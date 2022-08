Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Solomon Islands Opposition Leader Wale and Member of Parliament Kenilorea, Jr.

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met yesterday with Solomon Islands Opposition Leader Matthew Wale and Member of Parliament Peter Kenilorea, Jr. in Honiara, Solomon Islands. They discussed opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the American people and the people of Solomon Islands.