Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Kikeo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today with Dr. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, in Vientiane to discuss how the United States can best support Laos’ economic development and recovery from the pandemic. The Deputy Secretary emphasized the U.S. prioritization of its relationship with Laos based on a shared commitment to common interests, including respect for ASEAN centrality, the rule of law, human rights, and regional stability. The Deputy Secretary highlighted U.S.-Laos growing relationship and efforts to further expand our bilateral ties. Deputy Secretary Sherman also conveyed educational cooperation is a top priority for the United States. The Deputy Secretary announced an additional $45 million in funding from the United States to survey and clear unexploded ordnance, bringing the total to more than $240 million just since 2016.