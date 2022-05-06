Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Gabonese Defense Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Gabonese Defense Minister Ngoubili

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Gabonese Minister of Defense Félicité Ongouori Ngoubili today in Libreville. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Ngoubili discussed opportunities to strengthen maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, continue joint training programs with the Gabonese military, and deepen peace and security in the region and globally.