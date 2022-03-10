Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Algeria Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Foreign Minister Lamamra of Algeria

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in Algiers. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister welcomed the opportunity to hold the fifth U.S.-Algeria Strategic Dialogue to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship. They agreed on the importance of promoting regional stability, including support for ongoing UN-led diplomacy on the Western Sahara. They also discussed Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine. They agreed to expand academic exchanges and English language instruction in Algeria and advance diplomatic efforts for regional security. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of protecting human rights, including freedom of expression and freedom of belief.