Wendy Sherman’s Call with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Al-Harthy

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa al-Harthy. The Deputy Secretary spoke about Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack against Ukraine, the importance of the UN Charter’s principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and coordinating a strong international response at the UN in support of Ukrainian sovereignty. The United States commends Oman for supporting the UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine.