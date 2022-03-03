Wendy Sherman’s Call with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister

Politics

March 3, 2022
Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Al-Harthy

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa al-Harthy.  The Deputy Secretary spoke about Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack against Ukraine, the importance of the UN Charter’s principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and coordinating a strong international response at the UN in support of Ukrainian sovereignty.  The United States commends Oman for supporting the UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine.