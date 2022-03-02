Wendy Sherman’s Call with Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Majdi Dhafiri. The Deputy Secretary thanked the Deputy Foreign Minister for showing solidarity with Ukraine and for joining the United States and the international community in condemning violations of Ukrainian sovereignty, which Russia has perpetrated through an unprovoked, unjustified, and premeditated war. Kuwait sent a swift and strong message by co-sponsoring the resolutions in both the UN Security Council and General Assembly condemning aggression against Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Deputy Foreign Minister Dhafiri discussed the imperative need for the international community to stand together against Russia’s violation of international law.