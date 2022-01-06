Wendy Sherman’s Call with French & UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA Political Director Tjorven Bellmann, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly. They pledged to continue close U.S.-European coordination to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed their commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs on Russia for destabilizing actions.