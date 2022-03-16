Wendy Sherman’s Call with French Secretary General

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary General Delattre reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Putin’s war of choice. They agreed on the need for continued support for Ukraine and committed to continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression.