Wendy Sherman’s Call with Colombia Vice President

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Ramirez

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke yesterday with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez regarding Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.? Deputy Secretary Sherman commended the government of Colombia for its condemnation of Russia’s actions, including Colombian President Duque’s strong public rejection of this unjustified aggression in violation of international law.? The United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way to hold Russia accountable.