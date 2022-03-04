Wendy Sherman’s Call with Austrian Secretary General

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Austrian Secretary General of Foreign Affairs Launsky-Tieffenthal

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Austrian Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal to discuss Russia’s unjustified, unprovoked, and premeditated war against Ukraine. The two strongly condemned Russia’s further invasion into Ukraine as a flagrant violation of international law and contravention of OSCE principles and commitments. They both expressed firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and pledged continued coordination to support the people of Ukraine and impose massive costs on Russia and hold Russia’s leadership accountable. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Launsky-Tieffenthal also agreed on strong support for stability in the Western Balkans and the countries’ European integration.