Welltower Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TOLEDO, OH (STL.News) Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) Friday announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company’s earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways: