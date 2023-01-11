Wells Fargo adds Boeing to its list of signature picks

nycshooter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Wells Fargo’s equity research team has added Boeing (NYSE:BA) as one of its high-conviction ideas, according to a note put out to its clients on Wednesday. According to the firm, Boeing is a play on the secular growth story of global air travel. Additionally, the institution highlighted three areas that lend further support to BA, such as its robust cash generation, an under-supplied market, and an easing around growth concerns. “Strong cash generation through 2025 as new aircraft investment drops to new lows, production returns to high rate, and mix improves,” Wells Fargo stated. “Boeing and Airbus have under-supplied the market for new passenger jets since the MAX groundings in 2019. Our supply-demand analysis finds plenty of demand to support mid-decade rates targeted by the OEMs, with room to move higher as in prior cycles,” the firm added, noting the reopening of China also removes other “major bottlenecks to growth.” For a more diversified approach to BA, the aviation manufacturing stock is also held by 167 different exchange traded funds with the top three holders being the First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL), iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF(ITA), and the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA). Boeing which is +1.7% on Wednesday soared by 60% in the fourth quarter as it was boosted contract wins, including a recent major deal from United Airlines.