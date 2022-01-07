Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Dr. Emily J. Blanchard, a respected scholar and economics professor from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, is joining the Department of State as Chief Economist. I will count on Dr. Blanchard’s analysis and strategic advice regarding the major geoeconomic forces shaping our world and to ensure that our international economic policies fuel inclusive economic growth and deliver for the American people.

The Office of the Chief Economist plays a key role in ensuring that our foreign policy benefits U.S. workers, their families, and their communities, because in today’s world, economic security is national security. Dr. Blanchard will guide the Department’s analysis and engagement with prominent economists, thought leaders, international organizations, financial institutions, labor groups, industry, think tanks, and academia to generate data-based insights that will inform decision-makers on issues such as trade, supply chains, commercial diplomacy, infrastructure, and the climate crisis. In addition, Dr. Blanchard will work with the Foreign Service Institute and outside organizations to help deepen the Department’s economic expertise and analytic capacity, as part of the Department’s Modernization agenda.

I welcome Dr. Blanchard to the Department and look forward to her contributions.