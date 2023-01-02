Weekly Market Watch: Bitcoin & Ethereum Struggles While OKB Emerges As Weekly Gainer – TronWeekly

Over the past week, the crypto market has been relatively stagnant, with Bitcoin and Ethereum failing to make significant gains. However, some alternative coins have seen a steady recovery during this time.Despite ongoing market volatility and a decline from its highs, OKB has managed to hold strong above the $23 support level in the past week. However, the past few weeks have been promising for OKB, and the token saw an incredible increase.Source: CoinMarketcap OKB ChartEarlier last month, its price was around $20.52, while in the previous seven days, OKB marked a daily high of about $27 yesterday. The growth is still on its way, and there is a solid upward correction toward the $35 level.According to CoinMarketcap’s statistics, OKB is currently trading at $30, an increase of 13.74% in the last 24 hours and a significant gain of about 30% in the previous seven days. The most noteworthy thing is its 24 hours trading volume, which is currently on the rise by almost 115.84%.Source: CoinMarketcapThe coin differs itself as a top weekly gainer. Moreover, some popular coins are experiencing slight gains in weekly charts, including Algorand (ALGO), with an increase of 7%, LDO with 10% and BitDAO (BIT) in led with a 24% gain.Additionally, some altcoins with notable losses in the weekly charts are FLOW in the lead with a loss of 15%, Dogecoin (DOGE) with a loss of 7% in the weekly chart, and many others.Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Weekly ReviewOver the past week, Bitcoin (BTC) saw a daily high of $16,920.12 on December 26th but fell below that level. Throughout the week, BTC fluctuated between $16,500 and $16,600. Similarly, Ethereum (ETH) also experienced movement between two key support levels, $1,230.42 and $1,185.70, starting the week at $1,218.92.Source: CoinMarketcap ETH ChartNeither Bitcoin nor Ethereum was able to return to their respective key levels above $17,000 and $1,300. As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $16,720.71, showing no change over the past week, and ETH also has no increase and is trading at $1,211.89, according to the statistics.Additionally, the data from CoinMarketcap shows that 24 hours trading volume of both Ethereum and BTC is down by 8% and 5.05%, respectively.Source: CoinMarketcap BTC ChartNevertheless, late yesterday it was reported that Luke Dashjr, a former core developer of Bitcoin, became the victim of a hack that resulted in the loss of almost all of his BTC, around 216.93 BTC in total, which is currently valued at $3.6 million. In a tweet dated January 1st, the developer claimed that hackers had gained access to his PGP key, a security measure that uses two keys to decrypt encrypted information. PSA: My PGP key is compromised, and at least many of my bitcoins stolen. I have no idea how. Help please. #BitcoinHowever, this incident with Dashjr’s BTC could potentially affect the price of Bitcoin, leading to a further decline in its value.Related Reading | “Binance Is The Clear Winner Of 2022,” Says Arcane Research’s Analyst