Crypto

Weekly Market Watch: Bitcoin & Ethereum Struggles While OKB Emerges As Weekly Gainer – TronWeekly

January 2, 2023
Alexander Graham

Over the past week, the crypto market has been relatively stagnant, with Bitcoin and Ethereum failing to make significant gains. However, some alternative coins have seen a steady recovery during this time.Despite ongoing market volatility and a decline from its highs, OKB has managed to hold strong above the $23 support level in the past week. However, the past few weeks have been promising for OKB, and the token saw an incredible increase.Source: CoinMarketcap OKB ChartEarlier last month, its price was around $20.52, while in the previous seven days, OKB marked a daily high of about $27 yesterday. The growth is still on its way, and there is a solid upward correction toward the $35 level.According to CoinMarketcap’s statistics, OKB is currently trading at $30, an increase of 13.74% in the last 24 hours and a significant gain of about 30% in the previous seven days. The most noteworthy thing is its 24 hours trading volume, which is currently on the rise by almost 115.84%.Source: CoinMarketcapThe coin differs itself as a top weekly gainer. Moreover, some popular coins are experiencing slight gains in weekly charts, including Algorand (ALGO), with an increase of 7%, LDO with 10% and BitDAO (BIT) in led with a 24% gain.Additionally, some altcoins with notable losses in the weekly charts are FLOW in the lead with a loss of 15%, Dogecoin (DOGE) with a loss of 7% in the weekly chart, and many others.Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Weekly ReviewOver the past week, Bitcoin (BTC) saw a daily high of $16,920.12 on December 26th but fell below that level. Throughout the week, BTC fluctuated between $16,500 and $16,600. Similarly, Ethereum (ETH) also experienced movement between two key support levels, $1,230.42 and $1,185.70, starting the week at $1,218.92.Source: CoinMarketcap ETH ChartNeither Bitcoin nor Ethereum was able to return to their respective key levels above $17,000 and $1,300. As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $16,720.71, showing no change over the past week, and ETH also has no increase and is trading at $1,211.89, according to the statistics.Additionally, the data from CoinMarketcap shows that 24 hours trading volume of both Ethereum and BTC is down by 8% and 5.05%, respectively.Source: CoinMarketcap BTC ChartNevertheless, late yesterday it was reported that Luke Dashjr, a former core developer of Bitcoin, became the victim of a hack that resulted in the loss of almost all of his BTC, around 216.93 BTC in total, which is currently valued at $3.6 million. In a tweet dated January 1st, the developer claimed that hackers had gained access to his PGP key, a security measure that uses two keys to decrypt encrypted information. PSA: My PGP key is compromised, and at least many of my bitcoins stolen. I have no idea how. Help please. #BitcoinHowever, this incident with Dashjr’s BTC could potentially affect the price of Bitcoin, leading to a further decline in its value.Related Reading |  “Binance Is The Clear Winner Of 2022,” Says Arcane Research’s Analyst