WebTech Group has added a free website scan to their site

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) WebTech Group announced that they had added a FREE website scan or website audit to their website to help designers and business owners what problems they might have with their website.

The website scan checks all significant factors that impact a website’s rankings.

Some of the most important factors to consider are:

Website load time – fast loading website will rank better

Schema Markup

Inbound Links

They are the most influential, but certainly not all of the factors that determine the visibility of your website.