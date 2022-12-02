Web3 Antivirus Is Now on Guard of Your Digital Assets

press release

PRESS RELEASE. A game-changing Web3 security solution was launched on December 1, 2022.

As the digital world is getting more advanced, scammers invent new elaborate ways to cheat web3 users and steal their assets. Smart contracts forgery, phishing websites, airdrop scams, and spamming are just a few of the dangers one faces when browsing the Web3 space. In 2022, more than $1.6 billion in crypto has gone missing because of massive exploits in DeFi, which is way more than the thefts in 2020 and 2021. Where’s the bright side?

Luckily, there is a solution designed specifically to fight off these malicious activities, helping users keep digital assets safe and enjoy Web3 experiences with confidence.

Web3 Antivirus (W3A) is a free open-source Chrome extension powered by proprietary security audit frameworks and equipped with millions of websites in blocklists and allowlists it draws the data from.

It needs zero setup, never asks for access to wallet or assets, and works with MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and BitKeep Wallet, with other wallets added regularly. Currently, W3A supports Ethereum, while Binance and Solana support is underway.

With W3A on their side, users will receive instant warnings if the tool detects a scam, be it a malicious smart contract, dangerous signing request, or other fraudulent activity. The tool audits a transaction before it’s signed, detects red flags, and provides a security report in less than 10 seconds. With an overall risk score and an overview of potential dangers, users can decide whether to proceed with a transaction or decline it.

Besides blockchain transaction audits, W3A performs real-time website checking. Threat detected? Get a real-time scam alert, decline the suspicious link, and avoid a phishing attack.

In Web3, it only takes one click to lose assets. Web3 Antivirus will help everyone not make that click.

Feel free to try it!

Company Name: Web3 Antivirus

Contact Person: Xenia, Web3 Antivirus Community Manager

Company Email: support@w3a.tech

Website: https://web3antivirus.io

Socials (if any): https://medium.com/@w3a, https://twitter.com/web3_antivirus, https://www.linkedin.com/company/web3-antivirus/







This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

