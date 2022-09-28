Web3 and How It Helps the Environment – Dave Uhryniak of TRON DAO Explains

TRON is a layer-1 blockchain utilizing a delegated proof of stake consensus mechanism. Its eco-friendly network, low fees, and easy to use developer tools have allowed it to attain a massive amount of user growth and innovative projects.

Dave Uhryniak is the Director of Ecosystem Development at TRON DAO. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the technology:

Dave joined the TRON DAO in January 2022 and has become a highly visible part of the team that drives global expansion as they identify key opportunities across the blockchain industry and ensure the TRON ecosystem is positioned to thrive.

Involved in blockchain since 2016, Dave has provided strategic guidance for global payment companies and insurance companies, among others. He has led the successful development of multiple use cases in financial services, healthcare, and supply chain. He continually finds unique and creative ways to apply emerging technologies to enable corporations to achieve their strategic goals.

Dave began his career as an equity research analyst at a leading U.S. mutual fund company, where he conducted thorough bottom-up analysis of global and regional financial service companies. Dave has often been quoted in leading media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Bloomberg, and other publications.

Dave is a Certified Blockchain Solution Architect, holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School, and a BA from Westminster College (PA).

Among the interesting topics discussed in this episode are the recent CCRI report, that TRON is one of the top eco-friendly blockchains, and the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3.

To learn more about the TRON network, check the latest developments on Trondao.org, Telegram, Discord, Reddit, GitHub, and Twitter.

The Bitcoin.com News podcast features interviews with the most interesting leaders, founders and investors in the world of Cryptocurrency, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs and the Metaverse. Follow us on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.