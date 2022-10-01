Web3 and Crypto Checking Account Startup Juno Raises $18M, Airdrops Reward Token JCOIN

Juno, the Singapore-based Web3 crypto firm that offers customers checking accounts tied to crypto assets, has raised $18 million in a Series A financing round led by Parafi Capital. The fresh capital follows the startup’s seed round in 2019 when Juno raised $3 million from investors.

Juno Raises $18 Million in a Funding Round Led by Parafi Capital, Crypto Startup Reveals Loyalty Token

The Web3 crypto startup Juno is a digital currency company that provides clients with the ability to create a checking account by leveraging crypto assets. On October 1, it was revealed that the company has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Parafi Capital.

According to the announcement, Juno’s Series A investors also included 6th Man Ventures, Hashed, Sequoia India’s Surge, Greycroft, Jump Crypto, and Uncorrelated Fund. Varun Deshpande, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Juno, told Tech Crunch reporter Manish Singh the firm has “has reached $1 billion in annualized transaction volume processing.”

The company has also launched a new token called JCOIN and Juno airdropped the new ERC20 token to “70k+ Juno users.” The latest funding round’s capital will be used to expand the company’s team and the firm’s loyalty program. JCOIN will be used for “exciting offers, collectibles, and in-app boosts redeemable through JCOIN, only on the Juno Store.”

So far the startup, which was originally started by founders who created the Ethereum lending protocol Nuo, has raised $21 million to date, after the $18 million Series A fundraising and the company’s seed round in 2019. At the time in 2019, the investors that backed Juno included Dragonfly Capital, Polychain Capital, Sequoia Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, and Ryan Selkis.

What do you think about Juno raising $18 million from investors in a Series A financing round? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.