Weatherford Man William Art Guoladdle, Sr. Sentenced to 78 Months in Federal Prison

Weatherford Man Sentenced to 78 Months in Federal Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child in Indian Country

(STL.News) – Earlier today, William Art Guoladdle, Sr., 64, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was ordered to serve 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for abusive sexual contact of a child in Indian Country, announced Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Guoladdle on August 7, 2019, on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child under seven years of age, occurring on Kiowa Tribe land in Comanche County. He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child on June 20, 2019, before U.S. District Judge David Russell. At the plea hearing, the defendant admitted to touching the victim’s buttocks through her clothing in a sexual way. At the sentencing hearing today, the Court noted it had considered that the victim’s age and that the victim would have to live with the effects of the defendant’s conduct for the rest of the victim’s life. The Court ordered Mr. Guoladdle to serve 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation by Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services and Lawton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica L. Cárdenas prosecuted the case.

This case is also part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

