Wealth planning for entrepreneurs: Getting ahead can maximise value come business sale or retirement



For entrepreneurs starting out, long term financial planning may be the last thing they want to think about. Time and money is tight and putting your business’ success ahead of your personal long-term financial goals may seem like an obvious choice.However, running your own business, especially if you are planning to hire staff, comes with a whole new world of financial considerations. It can be a steep learning curve, especially if you are used to being employed where often your employer takes care of some financial considerations such as pension contributions. Plan ahead: Wealth planning may not seem important when starting your business, but it pays to begin earlyAnd the wealth trajectory often looks very different for business owners compared to employees.An entrepreneur will often have a significant liquidity event, such as the sale of their business or taking the company public via an IPO, which can be planned for in advance. As a founder, if you can continue wealth planning throughout the lifetime of your business then you can maximise the value you create for the company and yourself. Whereas for employees, wealth planners say they tend to see a steadier accumulation of wealth through salary and bonuses, which individuals have significantly less control over.So what should business owners be thinking about? We take a look at the financial considerations for entrepreneurs, how best to prepare for the future and who to ask for advice.When should entrepreneurs start financial planning? Phil Sidebottom from wealth management company WH Ireland says entrepreneurs need to be thinking about wealth planning throughout the entire lifecycle of the business.He breaks it down into stages. First of all, he says protection strategies need to be considered both personally and for the business in the unfortunate event of illness or death.The right insurance needs to be in place to ensure the business can continue to operate, or recruit, in the absence of the founder or key staff team members. At the very earliest stage, there is also a need to work out the core structure of the business, as this will dictate what will happen if a partner or employee wants to exit further down the line. ‘Often people are so engrossed and excited in what they are doing and they need to take a step back and consider what happens if you and your best mate aren’t getting on as well as you are now,’ says Michael Stimpson at wealth management firm Saltus.’An awful lot of it depends on the structure of their business, whether they are a Limited Liability Partnership, sole trader, or business owner. They need to work hand in hand with their accountant on this.’Once the business is established and operating, diversification of investments is an important are to consider, says Sidebottom, so that entrepreneurs continue to build a portfolio alongside their main business.Planning for retirement as a business ownerPension planning should also be high up on an entrepreneur’s to-do list. Not only will this ensure a comfortable retirement, but pension contributions can be efficient for businesses as they allow them to claim relief on corporation tax.’A pension will not only provide a potential income source in retirement but also a tax efficient structure to pass on to beneficiaries in the event of death,’ says Sidebottom.’From an annual allowance perspective, it can also be possible for the business to make larger pension contributions than if they were made by an individual.’ Finding the right adviser who understands your business and personal needs can make a big difference to your long term planning Even from early on, entrepreneurs should be thinking about their exit strategy as inheritance tax could be a consideration. For example, small businesses are likely to benefit from business relief and therefore be exempt from inheritance tax – but if a cash sale takes place then the funds received will lose that exemption unless advice is taken.It is also important to plan for what happens after a sale. What do you want to do next, and what will your financial needs be?Business owners often spend a lot of time thinking about that moment, but not about what to do next, says Stimpson. ‘Your income position and inheritance tax are set up for a capital event, but often business owners underestimate their needs post business sale,’ he says. ‘A liquidity event such as a sale or IPO can be transformative for an entrepreneur,’ adds Sidebottom. ‘Early and correct planning can help maximise the value derived from the business.’How to get started with wealth planningFinding the right adviser who understand not only your business but also your personal circumstances and aims is critical.An initial discussion with a well-qualified and experienced adviser will be key. It may also be beneficial to include your other professional advisers, such as your accountant or lawyer, in the discussion to ensure all sides are on the same page.’Personal referrals, your existing network and research are all good ways to find an adviser,’ says Sidebottom.Qualifications and experience are important factors, as is the ability to work alongside not only the business owner but also the other professional advisers on the team.Sidebottom adds that if there is an existing relationship between the adviser and the business’s accountant, lawyer or the corporate finance house then all the better.’Getting into a habit of checking in each year with your wealth planning, where you are and what you are doing can be really valuable,’ says Stimpson.’All business owners need to have a good accountant and your accountant can often point you in the right direction for your personal wealth as well as with your company.’Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.