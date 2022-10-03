We need to get inflation poison out even if it means short-term pain: Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank was a relative straggler in the European financial markets when the growth-scarce continent was roiled by the protracted debt crisis in Greece. Under CEO, the bank has navigated the choppy seas and is confident of facing any turbulence, with nearly ?200 billion in liquidity.

Sewing tells MC

Govardhana Rangan, Bodhisatva Ganguli and

Saikat Das that the odds are rather short the global economy will witness a decade of volatility, but India is expected to outshine most competing economies through this period of uncertainty. Edited excerpts:

Global recession appears to be imminent. And the central banks are in no mood to take their eyes off inflation control. How do you see things going from here?



Our base-case scenario is that we are now facing a year of pain, and pain means that Europe and also Germany will go into a recession. The first obvious reason is the impact of the war in Ukraine. Also, we are still not through all the structural impacts from supply chain interruptions. And then, there is inflation. Therefore, we have lowered our GDP expectations. However, a recession is not a depression. We simply need to get through it.

So, do you believe it is important for the central banks to stay the course and not panic?



Indeed, that’s my view. We need to go through a period of pain, but the quicker we fight inflation, the earlier we will come out of the recession. Otherwise, you will get a wage-price spiral, which takes two or three years to overcome and that gets dangerous.



“Next 5-10 years will be characterised by disruptions to shift to green economy. This means high financing needs.” — Christian Sewing

The financial markets have turned more volatile in the past few days, thanks to the UK mess.



The UK is sort of a special situation, and I’m also not close enough to judge. But in general, as we said at our investor day earlier this year, we will face a decade of higher volatility. That is not only because of the war in Ukraine, but also the next five to ten years will be characterised by major disruptions in order to manage the transition to a green economy. This means high financing needs in an environment of rising interest rates, which automatically leads to higher volatility.

Currencies and exchange rates are on a roller-coaster. What does this volatility in rates tell you?



Generally, I am a believer in the fundamental analysis of exchange rates and where economies are going. When you look at the Euro-US dollar, for example, in the short term there is the potential that the Euro will go somewhat lower from where we are today, given the event risks in Europe. But in the long term, it will appreciate again. One reason is that the Fed will at some point take the interest rates down again. Then you will see flows back into the Euro. So, over time, exchange rates are expected to normalise.

What is the likely worst-case scenario?



The worst-case scenario for me would be a further escalation of geopolitical conflicts. The second significant risk is entrenched inflation in the developed markets. These markets are not used to operating with high inflation and, therefore, it is so important what the Fed and the ECB are doing. We need to get that poison out of the economy.



“Leverage will come down overall. You can see it in private equity sector, for example. Even some banks are reducing their books when it comes to lending. But, overall, banks are well prepared, also due to the regulatory changes after the financial crisis.” — Christian Sewing

As the tightening happens, there would be deleveraging. How does that affect financial assets?



Leverage will come down overall. You can see it in the private equity sector, for example. Even some banks are reducing their books when it comes to lending. But, overall, banks are well prepared, also due to the regulatory changes after the financial crisis. We at Deutsche Bank have the most robust balance sheet and financial situation since I’ve been with the bank, from liquidity, assets, and capital points of view.

While a recession is a given in the developed world, it could be different for the emerging markets, especially India where there’s a feeling of decoupling. What is your assessment?



India is for me the powerhouse in Asia. I was involved in building our credit centres here in Mumbai 15 to 20 years ago, so I’ve seen India developing over time – a development this country can be proud of. A lot of other countries, in particular from Europe, are looking at India and seeing a real opportunity, for example, with regards to infrastructure investments.

So, does India have enough to attract capital?



There’s always room for further improvement. But if I look around the world, India is a shining star. We want to invest and grow here. It’s a vibrant market. Navigating the local operating environment does require experience, something we have honed over 42 years. The country is exactly on the right path, and it is an opportunity for us.



“Our International Private Bank business here is well well positioned for further growth… For me, India is our second home market.” — Christian Sewing

Like many global banks, Deutsche also reduced India ops in equities and retail. What is Deutsche doing now?



We have exited equities trading globally. But our International Private Bank business in India, which combines wealth management and a retail business for affluent and commercial clients, is well regarded and well positioned for further growth. We are probably amongst the most profitable banks in retail in the market and amongst all foreign banks. Recently, we launched our IBU in GIFT City, which takes our presence to 18 locations in India. With 16,000-odd staff in India, we have the largest footprint outside of our home market. As such for me, India is our second home market. What we have in India is a full bank, with global in-house centres in four cities, leveraging the country’s talented and well-qualified workforce to support the bank globally across operations, technology, finance, risk, legal and HR. Across our Corporate Bank, Investment Bank and Private Bank divisions, we offer a full set of banking services.

While many global companies are investing in India, we haven’t seen much from either Germany or Europe. Why is that so?



German corporates are looking for opportunities around the world. Where there are growth markets, German corporates also want to grow. They think about how they can make sure that their supply chains aren’t too concentrated. When I talk to CEOs of German corporates, I hear a lot of praise for India. In fact, within the EU, Germany is India’s main trading partner and its sixth most important trading partner worldwide. If work is done to make sure that permissions to invest and to build factories can be even more accelerated, then investments will increase further.

Deutsche Bank has had a bumpy ride for nearly a decade, worrying regulators about the risk to the financial system. How are you placed now?



We are doing very well. In the first half of 2022, we achieved our highest profit since 2011. What are the strengths of Deutsche Bank? There are four things. First, a clean balance sheet. Second, cost discipline. Third, we became more focused on the business side and competed where we are good at. We exited those businesses where we were maybe number 14 in the market and focused investments on segments where we are strong and where we can increase market share. The fourth factor is the most important one: The pride to work for Deutsche Bank is back. We are in a business where the only assets you have are your clients and your people. Giving pride back to the people was the best accelerator for our development.

Deutsche and others benefited in EMs with overseas corporate borrowing. With rate differential narrowing, what is the outlook for that business?



First of all, the question is what makes sense for our clients, and that depends on their own business model. If overseas borrowing is a viable option, we are in general happy to support them – but always based on thorough risk management. Therefore, we feel also well prepared for the current changes in the interest rate environment. We would never allow a risk management approach that bases credit decisions for such financings only on historically low interest rates. Each client needs to go through an individual scenario planning – that’s what we are doing and that’s also how we advise our clients.

Anshu Jain, the former Co-CEO who recently passed away, had seen both good and bad times.



Anshu’s passing was a very sad moment for us. I have rarely met a person who impressed me with his intellectual brilliance and clarity the way he did. He was full of energy, loyalty, and he had a passion for Deutsche Bank. The bank is still benefiting significantly from some of the businesses he built. Of course, mistakes have been made at that time, for example on the control side, but these weren’t mistakes by only one person. I would have wished that the general assessment of his tenure was more holistic.