We are very clear that PB Fintech wants to deliver Rs 1,000 cr profitability by FY27: Chairman

Yashish Dahiya, Chairman & CEO, and Alok Bansal, Executive VC & Co-Founder, in conversation with ET Now.

Your top line has grown well. How sustainable is it? All costs have gone up sharply due to employee benefits and ad spends. Is there a conscious attempt to rein in on costs?



Yashish Dahiya: We have two parts of our business right. We have the core business and the new initiatives and we have seen growth in both. Employee costs have gone up but because our total revenue has increased by 105% and commensurate to that, we have brought down our losses in the new initiatives from the last two quarters by about Rs 30 crore per quarter. We will do another Rs 30 crore a quarter of cost reduction by the last quarter of this year.

In core business, while we have seen a growth in business of about 55% on revenue, we have also seen a growth in contribution which has almost doubled over the year. The growth in contribution is a lot higher and at the EBITDA level there is a delta for the first half which is Rs 98 crore and for the last quarter which is about Rs 60 crore.

So in the core business, there is more efficiency, more profitability and in the new initiatives lower losses. Compared to last ,year the new initiatives have grown a little more than the core business. So that is just a mixed change but overall the losses are lower and the business is about double.

How has been the journey to profitability? How is it going to play out?



Alok Bansal: There are three-four different parts of our business. The first is the revenue part as of now. Our earnings deck has been growing at about 2 to 5x of the industry growth rate. That is at the revenue side of the core business. Initiatives starting from a small base would see a much faster growth rate but at some point, they will also taper off as we work more on efficiency.

Overall, the revenue continues to grow at least 2x to 3x or 5x of the industry growth rates.

Now coming to the cost part, there are two main costs for us. One is the customer acquisition cost and second is the customer servicing cost. In both of these, we are becoming more and more efficient. So on the marketing side, we will see that our premium per enquiry has moved quite drastically from Rs 1100 odd from last year to about Rs 1500 and that is a very big change within a year.

Similarly, we are seeing about 38-40% more efficiency coming from the hybrid models and the contribution could move from 35% to 45%. Below the contribution level, we have got two other costs which are mostly fixed in nature and a lot of the benefit of the improving contribution and improving revenue will flow down to the EBITDA. Hence the EBITDA in the last two quarters for the core business has been positive. There is obviously a large non-cash charge that we saw which has to be taken on the P&L although the costs were incurred pre-IPO but the charges will keep on coming under P&L for next five years.

That is the only thing but another way to look at it is to look at our cash balance. That is visible and the number has not gone down. It has gone up and that will continue to go up from now onwards.

You are at the core of a fintech company. What then is the rationale behind doing a point of sales person business?



Yashish Dahiya: Insurance as a product is a very difficult product to get consumers in. We are pretty much the only place in India where customers come on their own and say I want to buy insurance. It does not happen in insurance as a category because it is not a desirable product. It is not like an ice-cream or a pair or jeans or a pair of specs. The best case scenario is that you pay the money and never deal with the product ever again because a claim is not a happy experience.

So a lot of consideration is required and a lot of nudging is required before a person actually purchases what is eventually good for them. It is a sort of convoluted product. What we noticed at some point, especially when you talk about health insurance and life insurance, if you support a customer when he comes to the website, he converts at 3x as compared to x if you don’t support him. If you are able to enhance that support and meet the customer at his house, you can get 6x and hence every incremental effort you are putting in is getting the person to convert and you are getting higher productivity.

Now a typical offline agent, who does not have the customers coming to him makes only Rs 50,000 to 100,000 a year of sales or a month of sales whereas the person in our call centres is doing more than Rs 10 lakh of sales every month. But the moment we put a person who is also willing to go and meet the customer, he starts showing Rs 20 lakh sales a month.

The reason is not that he is a super salesperson but because he is getting those enquiries where customers are ready but not quite ready to part with the money yet. It takes a lot of nudge to get the customer to take out Rs 20,000 from his pocket. My best case scenario is I never see this product ever again because falling sick or dying is not a happy experience for any one.

The other piece that is denting your cash flows is regular outlays for new initiatives. Give us the rationale behind this and can you give examples about how these new initiatives have started to bear fruit?



Alok Bansal: When we talk of new initiatives and the spend that we do on those, the bulk of that go into enabling the sales agents to be able to service their customers in a better way, using our platform and technology and in that particular business, as of now we are investing and we will be investing somewhere near to about Rs 200 crore for all initiatives put together.

Now the aim for that business when we started in the middle of last year was how fast can we get to the leadership position and that was achieved within the first six-seven months. Once we got to that level, the team has started working on the efficiency side on all the initiatives and when we worked for the efficiency, there are multiple things we have to do.

One of the very important things that we could achieve again in a very short time was enabling the sales agents to sell more products and not only motor but also health, life, corporate whichever the customer needs. That is going to enhance the earning capability of that sales agent. So eventually if you look at India as an overall market, there are a lot of people who are coming to Policybazaar but there are people who are going to some agent.

From our perspective, we have to service both. The customers who come to us go through the normal experience from our tele calling plus physical meeting. Customers who choose to go to agent, gets a part of teh Policybazaar experience by using our platform. They are able to give them better experience not only in buying but even through claims. We have a large team which supports these customers who come through sales agents. Overall it is in a way complementary to what we were doing and hence this is something we as a company should definitely spend some time and effort towards.

Right now, PB Fintech is facing plenty of competition on the credit side of the business. How are you withstanding that and how are you going to grow your market share?



Yashish Dahiya: We do not play so much in many other areas but what we do work at is when a customer comes to us, we have their credit score, etc, and on the basis of that and on the basis of the customer’s need, we advise them.

The customer may need Rs 5,000 for five days or they may need Rs 5,00,000 for 10 years. We advise them which are the different institutions which can supply them that credit, that loan and who can do it very fast for them, in a very transparent manner. We do not carry any of the risk on ourselves but we take all the information and do the initial assessment and pass that on to the financial institution.

So to the customer, the value that we are adding is we are covering the widest spectrum of suppliers and telling them where they can receive their offer and to the suppliers we are marrying them with the customers who are likely to buy their products. So from a marketplace model perspective, it does a phenomenal job. It is able to give some offer to 80% because customers do not have the same profile and one cannot have a single offering for all customers.

There are customers who are super prime, there are customers who are prime, below prime. There are customers who cannot be given credit, who have to take step up cards, who have various solutions for themselves. So covering that entire gamut is Paisabazaar’s strength and that is exactly what it does. I do not think it competes with any player which has got a specific offering. Those players are largely suppliers to Paisabazaar.

Given that your stock has been under immense pressure, are there any investor concerns that you would like to allay?

Alok Bansal: What we can control is how the company is doing and touch wood as you would have seen in the earnings from growth, profitability, customer service levels, tech levels– everything seems to be in the right direction. Now when we look at the stock price, to be honest we do not understand these dynamics as well. Over the last year, lots of factors have impacted your stock. These include rate changes as also some other factors which can play on investors’ mind at any point of time. The way we look at our business is that a lot of these questions will get answered as time progresses but we just need to execute, we just need to keep on proving that more and more customers are coming to us, they are getting the best possible service and are getting the best personal claim support.

Eventually as numbers start to come through, the management objective has been very clear that we want to deliver Rs 1,000 crore of profitability by FY27. If that gets delivered, then the noise which comes from those other factors automatically starts to not have that much impact. We as a company and management are quite comfortable in terms of what we want to execute but stock price is something we do not really understand and do not want to comment on.

