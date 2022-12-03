We are first in India to enable people to e-book apartment on our platform: Aditya Jhaveri

Since real estate is the second largest employer in India after agriculture, it is time that technology penetration happened in real estate and that was the inception of Blox, says

Aditya Jhaveri, Founder and CEO, Blox

So I believe you have got marquee investors at your cap table along with Kunal Shah. Your startup is in prop tech. Tell us a little bit about the funding and then we want to talk about the problem that you are solving?

Today we are very happy at Blox since you know we have announced a big round and we are really happy because we can use this capital to develop our product and our tech further. We have embarked on a mission to create the best consumer facing technology product in the world and we want to double down on that effort and truly want to bring home buying convenience to people’s fingertips.

You have got these investors now at the cap table. This is your series A funding round before this round if I am not mistaken I remember you were announcing an acquisition earlier as well. What is the problem that you are trying to solve in prop tech and what many are describing to be a booming real estate market?

Yes, so basically India does not have a centralised MLS or a Multiple Listing Service like you have in countries like the US and the UK so what ends up happening is when COVID hit it made the market gap very apparent because while you had a 30-40% contraction in real estate in the US or the UK, India went to zero. It also poses a lot of problems which are more socio-political in nature where we had more than 7 lakh migrants stranded in Mumbai in lockdown who are construction workers.

Since real estate is the second largest employer in India after agriculture, it is time that technology penetration happened in real estate and that was the inception of Blox. We have raised our seed round basically just on the concept and with the deck and thereafter we build multi-stack infrastructure for customers, developers, brokers and our own internal relationship managers at Blox. What this enables the transaction to witness today or how a customer feels about the transaction today ends up being a very ecommerce like or food delivery type functionality of tech. For example if you went to the Blox platform and you booked multiple site visits, you do virtual tours, you spoke to our relationship managers there is multi-stack communication. So if you booked a site, visit the developer, your concerned brokers, the Blox internal system would all know so for the first time in real estate we are seeing developers using our CRM, brokers using our tech to be able to talk to the developer and the customer for matters which are sensitive like they are invoicing or their payments or getting a customer’s registration done.

Finally the customer experience is a joy in terms of having a very reliable, a very transparent direct from developer listing, direct note to developer and or broker and definitely with the Blox system. So all in all we manage to basically bring that kind of functionality in real estate and with this increased round of funding, we are now going to double down on our product and we are going to build India’s most advanced data infrastructure such that all these systems can embed artificial intelligence and machine learning. The long term vision is of course one smart system which would make an MLS redundant because we would do data insights for every stakeholder in the system.

So from what you are basically telling me and my job is to ask the questions and to get it all out this is basically sounding like a digitised brokerage firm where basically you will just be mapping a buyer with a broker/agent and you are just using tech to do that?

It is actually a lot more than that. Basically the thing is in India you do not have an index right so if you are buying properties today you can have two adjoining buildings or two units in one building which will be very differently priced. The current prop tech players and the incumbents who have been there for 8-10 years have not really managed to move the needle because all they have done is build listings websites which are monetised by advertising or by traffic.

We have built India’s first functionality of ecommerce in real estate which means things like payments. We are the first company in India which allows people to right now book an apartment in a building through our platform and pay directly to the developers so what happens is we are able to help seller sell better but most importantly we are able to help buyers find perfectly verified, perfectly systematic transactions with verified data, a dedicated relationship manager, a digitised site visit, a first of its kind virtual tour and finally bring the transaction to fruition by being able to make the payment and filling out the expression of interest or you know the paperwork for the home transaction on line. It is unparalleled in its vision and it is unparalleled in the problem we are trying to solve because it is multiple problems to arrive at one solution.

At a very basic level today, if you see Swiggy or you see any of these players the difference between us and anybody else is the difference between what was a difference between Swiggy and when they came in for. So Zomato had all the listings, they had all the menus, they had everything but they did not have the ability to actually service the transaction and what we are able to do is we are able to organise the entire real estate market. Therefore, on a transaction by transaction basis, customers can feel delight and joy and trust and it is not the quintessential feel of real estate where people are afraid and they think that they do not know what is going on and the communication is very erratic and ad hoc so we have solved all those problems. Like today people are able to instantly in real time connect with everybody involved in that one transaction and I think the adoption of our tech by developers and by customers is testament to how badly the Indian ecosystem needed this.

So tell us a little bit now about Blox. When will you solve all these problems, what has been the reaction that you have received from customers, how many customers do you have, which all geographies, what kind of listings are more prevalent?

Today we have about 1000 developers who directly listed their inventory on our platform across 1700 live buildings in Mumbai that allows our customers to book multiple site visits in any one micro market or geography. Hypothetically if you were buying an apartment in an area like Mulund and you had 10 developers who brought projects in Mulund launched or to be launched, a customer does not really have all that data at their fingertips and definitely not in a verified manner where they are able to compare them side by side.

The first thing that Blox did is, because it is a two way marketplace, we deployed our tech on the developer side to be able to allow developers to list properties, list their bank accounts, build the infrastructure for payments so developers had a real value when it came to Blox. As such when all these developers listed with us it brought forth almost 8000 brokers who came and registered on our platform and finally through all this the customer experience has been so fantastic, the customer testimonials have been so encouraging for us at Blox that in the last nine months we have done about 600 transactions.

Currently we are operating at GMV run rate of about 20 to 25 million a month which is about just under Rs 300 crore kind of numbers we are projecting to hit in December on a monthly basis and like around Rs 1 crore average that is like between 200 to 300 transactions that are happening on a monthly basis in Blox. We are also the preferred sellers for some of the largest developers with whom we have done a sizable transaction such as Lodha, Godrej and we have been able to cement ourselves geographically by opening micro market based offices which allow micro market base servicing so it brings in that Swiggy, Uber kind of functionality where a local person from the local market in real time in 30 minutes-60 minutes will meet you at that site and handhold you through the transaction.

So what is the game plan? What are you going to be using this Rs 100 crore you got a thousand builders you are saying already as your customers and they are part of your portfolio, what next?

We are going to invest heavily in technology development and products. We have started Blox with the vision to build the best customer journey in the world that exist and bring home buying to the fingertips of people and basically make it ready for the mobile world today and building better products and building data infrastructure which allows all the stakeholders to have insights on a transaction by transaction basis is a key priority. Of course over and above that we will use substantial funds for geographical expansion and market penetration. We will use some portion of the funds to explore expanding even outside of Mumbai because today we are in Mumbai, and over the next 18 to 24 months we want to spread out across India.