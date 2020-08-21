Wayzata Man Marc Bell Gonzales Charged With Arson Of Minneapolis Bank

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a felony information charging Marc Bell Gonzales, 29, with one count of conspiracy to commit arson. GONZALES will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court at a later date.

According to allegations in the information, on May 28, 2020, GONZALES joined and engaged with other individuals in conduct designed to accelerate a fire in the Wells Fargo Bank building located in south Minneapolis. Specifically, GONZALES poured gasoline onto the bank property for the purpose of accelerating the fire.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com. In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Winter is prosecuting the case.

The charges contained in the information are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE