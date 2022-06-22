Waynesburg: Teresa Drummond Charged with Theft of Mail

Waynesburg Woman, Teresa Drummond Charged with Theft of Mail

(STL.News) One resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal mail theft laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Teresa Drummond, age 47, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on June 2, 2021, Drummond, did steal and take from and out of any mail route and other authorized depository for mail matter a letter addressed to T.W. in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 5 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, or a combination thereof. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brian W. Castello is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today