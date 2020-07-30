Wayne County Man Wins $1 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Wayne County man is on the fast-track to retirement after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 31401 West 8 Mile Road in Livonia.

“I love play the ‘7’ games, and I buy a few every week,” said the player. “I scratched this one in the car and was so excited I ran back in the store to tell the owner. We were both jumping up and down we were so excited.”

The 66-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to use his winnings to retire.

“I’ve always felt blessed, but now I know I am the luckiest person there is,” the player said.

Players have won more than $34 million playing $1,000,000 Lucky 7’s, which launched in January. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $14 million in prizes remain, including one $1 million top prize, 14 $10,000 prizes, and 72 $2,000 prizes.

