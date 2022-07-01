Wayne County Drug Dealer Sentenced in Federal Court

A Goldsboro man was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. On March 22, 2022, Steven Eugene Patrick pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, in March 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) and Goldsboro Police Department began investigating Patrick and others in connection with the distribution of methamphetamine in and around Goldsboro.

At the time of the investigation, Patrick, who has 17 criminal convictions during the last 34 years, was on state post-release supervision which required him to wear an ankle monitor and stay in the immediate proximity of his residence. On March 4, 2021, law enforcement was able to conduct a controlled purchase of more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Patrick. Because Patrick’s ankle monitor required him to stay close to his house, the drug sale occurred in the street just outside his home.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Goldsboro Police Department and the ATF investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis M. Duffy prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today