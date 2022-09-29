Waves' School to educate about crypto in 20 languages

Other than English, the training through this academy will be available in more than 20 different languages including Hindi, Mandarin, German, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, and more.

The training will be free of charge for the users.

The initiative aims to provide crypto education at a global level, giving the willing students an opportunity to enter the world of crypto.

The Waves blockchain is a decentralised, secure, accessible and transparent blockchain platform with a market cap of $2 billion. Its crypto token Waves (WAVES) is listed, making its place in the cryptos worldwide.

Its simple and user-friendly interface places communities within the centre of its ecosystem, surrounded by DAO’s, DeFi protocols, launchpads, and flagship NFT markets.



“We at Waves School understand and see the impact that poor education, pandemics and economic crises have had on communities across the globe,” said Sasha Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Waves School Academy.

“With the passion lying in the crypto industry, Waves has come to realize that the majority of the population have very minimal understanding of how Web3 actually works, and how it can bring in potentially massive returns,” he added.

Waves School’s training program is suitable for all levels of learners, even those with no knowledge of crypto. The general training structure will cover the basics of cryptocurrency, Defi, NFTs, blockchain, trading strategies, and more.

The academy aims to give students the power to earn as they learn. After the course is completed students will be able to open a crypto wallet and make investments in an independent and responsible manner.

