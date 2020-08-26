Watertown Man Vincent Michael Perez Charged with Receipt, Distribution, and Transportation of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Watertown, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography and Transportation of Child Pornography.

Vincent Michael Perez, age 35, was indicted on August 17, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William D. Gerdes on August 21, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 40 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and up to $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between August 7, 2019, and August 17, 2019, Perez knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute child pornography that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including a computer.

The Indictment also alleges that between August 7, 2019, and August 30, 2019, Perez knowingly transported child pornography using the internet, and uploaded graphic image and video files depicting one or more minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct into his Dropbox account with his e-mail address.

The charges are merely accusations and Perez is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Watertown Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Perez was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

