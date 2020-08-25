Waterloo Man Dalyn Jamil Culp Charged with Theft and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

(STL.News) – Dalyn Jamil Culp, age 18, from Waterloo, Iowa, has been charged with theft of a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of a firearm by a drug user.­ The charges are contained in an Indictment filed on August 18, 2020, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The Indictment alleges that, on or about February 27, 2020, Culp knowingly stole a Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol from a federal firearms licensee. The Indictment also alleges that Culp was an unlawful user of marijuana at the time he possessed the firearm.

If convicted on all charges, Culp faces a sentence of up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, and up to six years of supervised release following any imprisonment.­

Culp appeared on August 24, 2020, in federal court in Cedar Rapids and was held without bond. Culp’s trial is scheduled for October 26, 2020.

As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Liz Dupuich and was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

