Waterbury Man Desny Sosa-hernandez Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Cocaine

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Desny Sosa-hernandez, 41, of Waterbury, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 12 months and one day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in March 2019, law enforcement arranged two controlled purchases of cocaine in Bridgeport from Sosa-Hernandez and his co-conspirator, Edgard Martinez. On March 20, 2019, after investigators coordinated the purchase of 300 grams of cocaine from Sosa-Hernandez and Martinez, Martinez drove from his residence in Tolland to pick up Sosa-Hernandez at his residence in Waterbury. The pair then intended to drive together to Bridgeport to consummate the drug transaction. When Martinez arrived at Sosa-Hernandez’s residence, investigators apprehended Martinez and Sosa-Hernandez and seized a brown paper bag containing 300 grams of cocaine inside Martinez’s vehicle. A subsequent search of Sosa-Hernandez’s residence revealed shoeboxes containing a total of $18,111 in cash, and a search of Martinez’s residence revealed a .45 caliber handgun, a quantity of cocaine, and items used to process and package narcotics.

On November 6, 2019, Sosa-Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine.

Sosa-Hernandez, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on September 16.

Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. On May 29, 2020, he was sentenced to 29 months of imprisonment.

