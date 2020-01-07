Waterbury Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

(STL.News) – A Waterbury, Connecticut man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to possessing heroin with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to court records, on March 26, 2018, officers with the Indian Township Police Department conducting a child welfare check at a residence in Indian Township discovered Carlos Pemberton, 42, in a bedroom. Pemberton was in possession of a backpack and duffle bag that contained, among other items, heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was also in possession of $7,266.00 in cash.

Pemberton faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine and a minimum three-year term of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The Indian Township Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

