Watch PMQs LIVE: Rishi Sunak faces MPs amid strike and cost of living chaos



Rishi Sunak is facing Keir Starmer at PMQs in an exchange set to be dominated by the cost-of-living, Channel crossings, and strikes.Mr Sunak is facing renewed pressure over the cost of living, with fresh figures showing that inflation has eased slightly but is still at 10.7 per cent.He will likely also face questions about a series of walkouts taking place across the economy, including this week's 48 hour walk-out by the RMT rail union, and Thursday's historic strike by nurses in England.However, Labour could also face scrutiny over its own position on the walkouts, with leader Sir Keir Starmer barring his MPs from appearing at rail picket lines.Mr Sunak will also face questioning over his plans, announced on Tuesday, to curb the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, in which he vowed a "small boats operational command" would be established to intercept boats.It comes as at least three people died in a boat crossing tragedy in the Channel in the early hours of Wednesday, with the death toll feared to rise. Some 43 people were rescued from the capsized boat, many of whom had plunged into the Channel's icy waters.Home Secretary Suella Braverman will make a Commons statement about the incident after Prime Minister's Questions, at about 12.30pm.

1671019814Starmer and Sunak clash over nurses strikeLabour’s Sir Keir Starmer begins his questions by asking about the unprecendeted nurses strike on Thursday.Mr Starmer asks: “Tomorrow will be the first-ever nationwide nurses strike. All the prime minister has to do to stop that is open the door and discuss pay with them … So why won’t he?”Mr Sunak responds by listing the Government’s efforts on pay negioations, saying nurses were offered a 3% pay rise last year, while other public sector workers had a pay freeze.“We do work constructively, and we continue to back our nurses.”Mr Starmer replies: “Nurses going on strike is a badge of shame for this Government.”He raises the case of Alex from Chester, a schoolboy who has been off-school while waiting for a gall bladder operation. “All [Mr Sunak] needs to do is meet the nurses. Alex’s mum is listening to this … She’s tuned in now because she wants to know what he’s going to do to resolve the nursing strike.”Mr Sunak says saying “get around the table” is just a “political formula” used by Labour to avoid having a position on strikes. “If he thinks the strikes are wrong, he should say so … What’s weak is he’s not strong enough to stand up to the unions.” 1671019471PMQs begins with Sunak sharing ‘sorrow’ at Channel boat crossing tragedyPMQs is now underway, with Rishi Sunak opening proceedings by sharing his “sorrow” at the tragic loss of life in the Channel crossing boat tragedy.The first question comes from John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle, who asks if the West Coast rail franchise will be removed from Avanti if performance doesn’t improve.Mr Sunak says the Government is closely monitoring performance.1671018635Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves No10 for PMQsAFP via Getty Images1671018450Welcome to PMQs live coverageGood morning and welcome to our live coverage of PMQs, which is due to start at noon.After that, there will be a statement on the Channel crossings tragedy in the early hours of Wednesday in which at least three people lost their lives.The boat was believed to be around five miles off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, when it capsized. It is believed to have been carrying over 50 people.