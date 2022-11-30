Watch PMQs LIVE: Rishi Sunak clashes with Keir Starmer over government cash for private schools



Rishi Sunak is facing questions from MPs on Wednesday on his plan to engage with unions as strike action escalates across public services inlcuding health, education and rail.On Wednesday, Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and college staff were all taking part in industrial action as thousands of ambulance workers voted to strike before Christmas.NHS nurses’ and rail workers also have strikes planned across multiple days in December.The Prime Minister is also under pressure to stave off a rebellion within his own party, including from Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, as MPs back law changes that would permit more onshore wind farms.Backing onshore wind projects would directly contradict a pledge by Mr Sunak during his leadership campaign. Labour has said they would ditch the current Tory ban on new onshore wind farms.Read MoreLive updatesShow latest updates

1669811392Royal Mail strikes ‘not the right approach’Rishi Sunak said strikes by Royal Mail workers is “not the right approach” and is “simply unaffordable” for hard-working taxpayers. The Prime Minister said it’s “simple not possible” for Royal Mail staff to receive the pay demands they are asking. 1669811313Home schooled children ‘falling through the net’MP Catherine West said the pandemic caused havoc with school attendance, with 115,000 children now home educated – that’s 34 percent higher than before the pandemic -with little monitoring.She said 9 in 10 local authorities are not able to identify these children. When will a register of home school children be established to make sure “they’re not falling through the net”, Ms West asked. The Prime Minister said local authorities must seek to identify home schooled violence with public guidance.1669811059PM outlines moves to curb knife crimeMP Abena Oppong-Asare asked what the Prime Minister was doing to reduce knife crime after two 16-year-old boys were killed in Thamesmead over the weekend. Rishi Sunak said the government is boosting the number of police offices, giving them extra powers to get knives off the streets, introducing new court orders and lifting restrictions for stop and search. 1669810915Rishi Sunak said Govt committed to reducing violenceMP Angela Richardson said the Government cannot take a single step back in efforts to tackle violence against women and girls.Rishi Sunak said the Govenment createt the Safer Streets fund for CCTV cameras and more lights.1669810624PM ‘rams through’ bill that would ‘rip up’ workers rights SNP MP Ian Blackford this Prime Minister asked Rishi Sunak about admitting that Brexit is cause of economic difficulty in the UK. He accused the Prime Minister of “ramming through” a bill that would rip up European law that would protect workers rights post Brexit. Rishi Sunak said he was proud to vote for Brexit to reduce migration and “get control of our borders”. 1669810315Operation Get ToughSir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister is planning an “Operation Get Tough” campaign. He asks: “How tough is he going to get with his backbenchers blocking new homes this country so badly needs?”Rishi Sunak replied by saying the government is delivering record new homes. 1669810215School tax breaks ‘laughable’Sir Keir Starmer said it’s “laugable” that the Prime Minister thinks the better route to education is tax breaks for schools. ”Trickle down education is nonsense,” the Labour leader said. “His education minister asks how much better it would be if the Tories get rid of handouts.”Mr Starmer said the Government gives away £1.7bn to schools every year. “We could put that money to good use,” he said. 1669810018Keir Starmer asks about school fundingLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Winchester College has a rowing club, a rifle club, charges over £45,000 in fees. He asked the Prime Miniser: “Why did he hand them nearly £6m in taxpayers money in state support?”Mr Sunak said he recently announced billions more funding for our schools. “We’re helping millions of disadvantaged kids with their lost learning. During Covid he wanted to keep schools closed.”1669811091PMQs underwayPrime Minister Rishi Sunak is on his feet in the House of Commons. He congratulated England on winning against Wales in the World Cup match on Tuesday night. 1669809162What to expect from PMQsRishi Sunak is expected to be questioned about escalating strikes by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons this afternoon. He also faces criticism from the opposition over “dinosaurs” on the Tory benches who oppose clean enegy amid the onshore wind debate among MPs. The Prime Minister may also be questioned about the autumn statement and private schools’ charitable status, as Prime Minister’s Questions begins at 12pm.