Washington State Man Kyle Paul Vance Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Federal Prison for Child Exploitation

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Kyle Paul Vance, age 24, of Shelton, Washington, was sentenced today to 210 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by 15 years of supervised release on one count of enticing a minor to Produce to Child Pornography and one count of Receipt of Child Pornography. The Honorable Timothy L. Brooks, United States District Judge, presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court records, in January 12, 2018, a concerned father came to the Gravette Police Department to report that an individual, later identified as Vance solicited sexually explicit images of his 9-year-old daughter via Facebook Messenger. The investigation was turned over to the FBI, who obtained a search warrant for Vance’s Facebook records. Among the records produced by Facebook, law enforcement located a messenger conversation in which Vance solicited multiple sexually explicit images from the minor. The FBI subsequently executed a search warrant on Vance’s residence located in Washington. While at the residence, FBI agents interviewed Vance, who admitted to engaging in online conversations with minors and receiving nude images of underage females.

In October of 2019, Vance was found guilty by a federal jury sitting in Fayetteville of Production of Child Pornography and Knowing Receipt of Child Pornography.

