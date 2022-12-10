Washington state loses bid to prevent Albertsons $4B dividend (update)

Mario Tama Update 11:05am: Adds details on TRO extension. A Washington state judge denied a preliminary injunction that prevents Albertsons Cos. (NYSE:ACI) from paying a $4 billion dividend announced in conjunction with its plans to merge with Kroger (NYSE:KR). Albertsons is still prevented from paying the dividend while the state appeals the ruling. King County Superior Court Judge Ken Schubert denied the state’s request for a preliminary injunction barring payment of the special dividend, the judge said during a Zoom hearing on Friday. Washington state said it planned to immediately file for emergency motion to the state’s supreme court to seek a temporary restraining for the dividend, an attorney for the state said at the hearing. The Washington state court extended the temporary restraining order blocking the dividend payment until Dec. 19 to give an opportunity for the Washington state AG to appeal the ruling, Albertsons said in a statement late Friday. “It’s not up for one judge to decide the appropriateness of a merger, we have entire agencies that are devoted to that kind of review,” Schubert said. “My review is whether or not the special dividend was a violation or could be a violation of Washington law and I found because there is no agreement in the way that the Sherman Act antitrust law applies to the special dividend in this case that there is no such violation.” A Washington state judge granted a temporary restraining last month that blocked payment of Albertsons (ACI) $6.85/share special dividend that was supposed to be paid on Nov. 7. The suit in Washington accuses the two companies of violating antitrust and consumer protection laws. A judge in Washington, D.C. last month also ruled that Albertsons (ACI) can proceed with paying the special dividend. US District Judge Carl Nichols denied the request made by attorneys general in California, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. to block the dividend temporarily. Albertsons (ACI) said in the Friday statement that it continues to believe the that claims brought by Washington state and other states are “meritless and provide no legal basis” for preventing the dividend payment. On Tuesday Kroger (KR) received a request from the Federal Trade Commission for additional information in regard to its planned $24.6 billion purchase of rival supermarket chain Albertsons.