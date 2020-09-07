Health

Washington State Department of Ecology Issues Air Quality Alert

09/07/2020
STL.News

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert

Alert will remain in effect until 11 AM PDT Tuesday

(STL.News) A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued.  Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

Pollutants in smoke can cause:

  • Bburning eyes
  • Runny nose
  • Aggravate heart and lung diseases
  • and aggravate other serious health problems

Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky.  Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call (360) 407-6000.