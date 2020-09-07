Washington State Department of Ecology Issues Air Quality Alert

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert
Alert will remain in effect until 11 AM PDT Tuesday
(STL.News) A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause:
- Bburning eyes
- Runny nose
- Aggravate heart and lung diseases
- and aggravate other serious health problems
Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call (360) 407-6000.