Washington: Michael Smallwood Guilty of Firearm Offenses

Jury Finds District Man, Michael Smallwood Guilty of Firearm Offenses Following Discovery of Ghost Gun in Southeast Washington Apartment

Defendant Was Barred From Possessing a Firearm

Michael Smallwood, 37, of Washington, D.C., has been found guilty of firearms and related charges after police discovered a ghost gun and ammunition in an apartment where he was staying in Southeast Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Smallwood was found guilty by a jury on June 22, 2022, of unlawful possession of a firearm and related charges following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The Honorable Jason Park scheduled sentencing for Sept. 9, 2022.

According to the government’s evidence, in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2019, police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Southeast Washington where Smallwood was residing. There, the police were notified that Smallwood kept a firearm in his dresser.

In addition to the firearm, police discovered ammunition and two magazines, including an extended magazine with the capacity to hold 29 rounds of ammunition. The firearm was a ghost gun with an obliterated serial number. Smallwood was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted in 2009 in the District of Columbia of a firearm-related felony offense. Three young children also resided in the apartment.

Smallwood was arrested that day.

In announcing the verdict, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They acknowledged the efforts of those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristian Hinson; Paralegal Specialist Tiffany Jones; Victim/Witness Advocates Tracey Hawkins and Maria Sanchez-Garcia; former Victim/Witness Advocate Elsa Maltese; Supervisory Witness Security Specialist Lesley Slade; Victim/Witness Service Coordinators LaJune Thames and Maenylie Watson, and Forensic Child Interview Specialists Tracy Owusu and Karen Giannakoulias.

Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lauren Galloway and Ryan Sellinger, who investigated and prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today