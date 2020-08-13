Washington Man Devin Alexander Motley Sentenced for Aggravated Identity Theft

(STL.News) – Devin Alexander Motley, 22, of Greenacres, Washington, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Motley to serve one year of supervised release following his prison sentence and to pay $19,094.15 in restitution. Motley pleaded guilty to the charge on May 19, 2020.

According to court records, in September 2017, Motley stole personal information from a victim and used that information to illegally obtain a credit card. Motley then traveled to Idaho and used the card at the Coeur d’Alene Casino, on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation, as part of a scheme to fraudulently obtain over $19,000 of goods and services. The Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation ultimately uncovered Motley’s actions and began investigating. During this same time period, Motley was also involved in multiple other fraudulent activities, which resulted in felony convictions for burglary and grand theft in Kootenai County, Idaho.

