Washington – housing & health top budget takeaways list

New approaches to housing and behavioral health top Inslee’s budget takeaways list

Olympia, WA (STL.News) As legislators convened for the start of the 2022 legislative session in early January, Gov. Jay Inslee called on elected leaders to continue their bold charge on housing and homelessness, reducing poverty, and tackling climate change.

The themes may sound familiar, but the updated operating and capital budgets the governor signed this week show a willingness in Olympia to stake out new approaches to these increasingly urgent challenges.

Inslee lauded legislators for prioritizing programs that will address many of the most pressing issues facing Washington families and communities.

“Thanks to Washington’s strong economic recovery and an infusion of federal COVID-19 relief funding, we are scaling up much-needed resources to help communities across the state get back on their feet and focus on building for the future,” Inslee said.

One clear example of state leaders taking a new approach is on homelessness.

Read the rest of the story.