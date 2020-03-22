Washington Governor Inslee letter to Trump requests federal major disaster declaration

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Washington Governor Jay Inslee sent a letter to President Donald Trump Friday requesting that he declare a federal major disaster in the state of Washington to unlock a host of additional federal assistance to benefit affected Washingtonians, such as expanded unemployment assistance and basic food benefits.

“Tens of thousands of individuals have found themselves unemployed and will require disaster unemployment assistance that is not otherwise available through state disaster unemployment programs, including many hourly workers who are unable to work because they are under quarantine or their business is closed,” Inslee said.

The 74-page letter outlines more aspects of the tools provided in a major disaster declaration to help Washingtonians during these unprecedented times, including mass care for those most at risk for health complications from COVID-19 and emergency services for families of individuals who contract the disease and families affected economically from school and business closures.

“The state urgently requires additional supplemental federal emergency assistance in order to save lives, protect public health and safety, and limit further spread of the disease,” Inslee said.

