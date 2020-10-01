Washington Governor Inslee: Boeing Company move 787 production to South Carolina

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today on the Boeing Company’s decision to move all 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina.

“Washington state remains the best place in the world to build airplanes. Boeing’s success as a company is a credit to the workers and taxpayers of Washington state. Today’s announcement is an insult to the hardworking aerospace employees who build 787s.

“I recently asked Boeing’s leadership what the company needs to keep 787 production in Washington state. In all our conversations, they never asked for anything. I understand the serious market forces Boeing faces today. What I don’t understand is why the company can’t commit to restoring production here when the market for this plane improves.

“This news falls hardest on the more than 1,000 Washington workers who build the 787, and many more who face uncertainty as a result of this decision. The aerospace industry will remain a major employer in our state with about 70,000 workers. The state is committed to maintaining support for those companies and workers.

“But Boeing’s decision to take the 787 to South Carolina necessitates a review of our partnership and the company’s favorable tax treatment.

“We have the most talented workforce in the world and unparalleled infrastructure. We are consistently the top-ranked state for workers and businesses, and there remains a competitive business environment for aerospace manufacturing in our state.”

