Washington Governor Inslee appoints Jon Scott

Inslee appoints Jon Scott to Snohomish County Superior Court

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Jon Scott to the Snohomish County Superior Court. Scott will replace Judge Cassandra Lopez-Shaw, who passed away in February.

Scott has served the Snohomish County legal community for over 22 years in both public and private practice. He is currently a senior trial attorney with the Snohomish County Public Defender Association where he is a lead litigator and a member of the agency’s management team.

Scott has two children – a son who is enrolled in the University of Washington, and a daughter who is in high school. Scott volunteers as a mock trial coach since 2018 at Henry M. Jackson High School, where he has helped introduce students to the practice of law and mentored them to success in their competitions.

Prior to attending law school, Scott enlisted in and honorably served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps.

“Jon has devoted his entire career to public service and protecting the rights of our citizens,” said Inslee. “With his vast courtroom experience, he will be a welcome addition to the Snohomish County bench.”

Scott earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington-Tacoma. He earned his law degree from Seattle University School of Law.