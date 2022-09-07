Washington Governor Inslee Announces Appointments

Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee – August 2022
(STL.News) Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of August 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor’s website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
|Board Served
|Member
|City
|Appointment Date
|Start Date
|Term End
|Aging, State Council on
|Karen Kiessling
|Pullman
|8/16/2022
|9/16/2022
|9/15/2025
|Aging, State Council on
|Jean Kindem
|Spokane Valley
|8/16/2022
|9/16/2022
|9/15/2025
|Cascadia College Board of Trustees
|Angela Hinojos
|Woodinville
|8/26/2022
|10/3/2022
|9/30/2022
|Dental Quality Assurance Commission
|Tiffany Bass
|Olympia
|8/15/2022
|8/15/2022
|6/30/2026
|Dental Quality Assurance Commission
|Sarah Khan
|Lynnwood
|8/15/2022
|8/15/2022
|6/30/2024
|Dental Quality Assurance Commission
|Nisha Sharoff
|Seattle
|8/15/2022
|8/15/2022
|6/30/2026
|Dental Quality Assurance Commission
|Bryan Swanson
|Puyallup
|8/15/2022
|8/15/2022
|6/30/2026
|Edmonds College Board of Trustees
|David Earling
|Edmonds
|8/25/2022
|10/3/2022
|9/30/2027
|Executive Ethics Board
|Kelli Hooke
|Lynnwood
|8/12/2022
|8/12/2022
|9/30/2026
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Tony Doupe’
|Seattle
|8/19/2022
|8/19/2022
|6/30/2024
|Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
|Jessica Stoller
|Leavenworth
|8/19/2022
|8/19/2022
|6/30/2026
|Forensic Investigations Council
|James Kennedy
|Port Townsend
|8/12/2022
|8/12/2022
|8/10/2026
|Forensic Investigations Council
|Julie Struck
|South Bend
|8/12/2022
|8/12/2022
|8/10/2026
|Forensic Investigations Council
|Eric Kiesel
|Tacoma
|8/3/2022
|8/11/2022
|8/10/2026
|Forest Practices Board
|Pene Speaks
|Olympia
|8/5/2022
|8/8/2022
|12/31/2023
|Independent Living Council, State
|Tricia Eyerly
|Yakima
|8/3/2022
|10/3/2022
|9/30/2025
|Independent Living Council, State
|Naomi Marteeny
|Kirkland
|8/3/2022
|10/3/2022
|9/30/2025
|Independent Living Council, State
|Raymond Miller
|Marysville
|8/3/2022
|10/3/2022
|9/30/2025
|Independent Living Council, State
|Tyler Schrenk
|Snohomish
|8/3/2022
|10/3/2022
|9/30/2025
|Public Employees’ Benefits Board
|Kurt Spiegel
|Yelm
|8/18/2022
|10/3/2022
|10/1/2024
|Public Health Advisory Board
|Katie Lindstrom
|Long Beach
|8/3/2022
|8/3/2022
|7/25/2024
|Public Health Advisory Board
|Tracey Kasnic
|Wenatchee
|8/3/2022
|8/3/2022
|7/25/2024
|Public Health Advisory Board
|William Hirota
|Steilacoom
|8/3/2022
|8/3/2022
|7/25/2024
|Public Health Advisory Board
|Patty Hayes
|Seattle
|8/3/2022
|8/3/2022
|7/25/2024
|Public Health Advisory Board
|Jefferson Ketchel
|Spokane
|8/3/2022
|8/3/2022
|7/25/2024
|Public Health Advisory Board
|Alice Fong
|Seattle
|8/3/2022
|8/3/2022
|7/25/2024
|Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee (Sunshine Committee)
|Katherine George
|Seattle
|8/15/2022
|8/15/2022
|8/6/2026
|Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council
|Victoria Christiansen
|Tacoma
|8/19/2022
|8/22/2022
|6/25/2026
|Real Estate Commission
|Casey Brazil
|Spokane
|8/26/2022
|8/26/2022
|8/14/2028
|Real Estate Commission
|Eddie Chang
|Bellevue
|8/26/2022
|8/26/2022
|8/14/2025
|Real Estate Commission
|Shelly Schmitz
|Vancouver
|8/26/2022
|8/26/2022
|8/14/2027
|Uniform Law Commission
|Karen Boxx
|Seattle
|8/18/2022
|8/18/2022
|1/1/2075
