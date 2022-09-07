Washington Governor Inslee Announces Appointments

Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee – August 2022

(STL.News) Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of August 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor’s website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Appointment Date Start Date Term End Aging, State Council on Karen Kiessling Pullman 8/16/2022 9/16/2022 9/15/2025 Aging, State Council on Jean Kindem Spokane Valley 8/16/2022 9/16/2022 9/15/2025 Cascadia College Board of Trustees Angela Hinojos Woodinville 8/26/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2022 Dental Quality Assurance Commission Tiffany Bass Olympia 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2026 Dental Quality Assurance Commission Sarah Khan Lynnwood 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2024 Dental Quality Assurance Commission Nisha Sharoff Seattle 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2026 Dental Quality Assurance Commission Bryan Swanson Puyallup 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2026 Edmonds College Board of Trustees David Earling Edmonds 8/25/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2027 Executive Ethics Board Kelli Hooke Lynnwood 8/12/2022 8/12/2022 9/30/2026 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Tony Doupe’ Seattle 8/19/2022 8/19/2022 6/30/2024 Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Jessica Stoller Leavenworth 8/19/2022 8/19/2022 6/30/2026 Forensic Investigations Council James Kennedy Port Townsend 8/12/2022 8/12/2022 8/10/2026 Forensic Investigations Council Julie Struck South Bend 8/12/2022 8/12/2022 8/10/2026 Forensic Investigations Council Eric Kiesel Tacoma 8/3/2022 8/11/2022 8/10/2026 Forest Practices Board Pene Speaks Olympia 8/5/2022 8/8/2022 12/31/2023 Independent Living Council, State Tricia Eyerly Yakima 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025 Independent Living Council, State Naomi Marteeny Kirkland 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025 Independent Living Council, State Raymond Miller Marysville 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025 Independent Living Council, State Tyler Schrenk Snohomish 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025 Public Employees’ Benefits Board Kurt Spiegel Yelm 8/18/2022 10/3/2022 10/1/2024 Public Health Advisory Board Katie Lindstrom Long Beach 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024 Public Health Advisory Board Tracey Kasnic Wenatchee 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024 Public Health Advisory Board William Hirota Steilacoom 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024 Public Health Advisory Board Patty Hayes Seattle 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024 Public Health Advisory Board Jefferson Ketchel Spokane 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024 Public Health Advisory Board Alice Fong Seattle 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024 Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee (Sunshine Committee) Katherine George Seattle 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 8/6/2026 Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council Victoria Christiansen Tacoma 8/19/2022 8/22/2022 6/25/2026 Real Estate Commission Casey Brazil Spokane 8/26/2022 8/26/2022 8/14/2028 Real Estate Commission Eddie Chang Bellevue 8/26/2022 8/26/2022 8/14/2025 Real Estate Commission Shelly Schmitz Vancouver 8/26/2022 8/26/2022 8/14/2027 Uniform Law Commission Karen Boxx Seattle 8/18/2022 8/18/2022 1/1/2075

