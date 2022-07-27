Washington Governor appoints Campagna & Hawk

Inslee appoints Joe Campagna and Jaime Hawk to King County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Joe Campagna and Jaime Hawk to the King County Superior Court. Campagna will replace Judge Julia Garratt. Hawk will replace Judge Regina Cahan. Judge Garratt and Judge Cahan both retired on June 30, 2022.

Campagna is currently a King County District Court Judge at the county’s Shoreline Division. He has held this position since January 2019. During his tenure, Campagna developed the Shoreline Community Court and Resource Center, which provides therapeutic services to people involved in the criminal justice system. From 2007 to 2018, Campagna worked as a litigator at Schroeter Goldmark & Bender, where he handled criminal defense and complex civil litigation matters.

Hawk has served as the Legal Strategy Director for Smart Justice at the ACLU of Washington since 2015, advancing criminal legal system reform. For several years before that, Hawk was a trial attorney with the Federal Defenders of Eastern Washington and Idaho, a criminal defense practice. She has also worked on civil rights class action litigation, was a federal law clerk, and served as a juvenile public defender. Hawk earlier taught juvenile law as an adjunct law professor.

Campagna and Hawk are each active in the community.

Campagna is a member of the Shoreline Rotary Club. Before he became a district court judge, he regularly volunteered as a pro bono attorney with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Clemency Project, Washington Appleseed, Seattle Clemency Project, and El Centro de La Raza.

Hawk is co-chair of the Washington Fellows of the American Bar Foundation. She has been a leader in many legal and community activities that promote access to justice, recently serving on the Race and Criminal Justice Taskforce 2.0. She has been an attorney volunteer with a civil rights legal clinic since 2017, and has volunteered with several youth and law community programs.

“Both Judge Campagna and Jaime are committed to serving their communities,” said Inslee. “They are both relentless workers and passionate about service to others. They will be wonderful additions to the King County Superior Court.”

Campagna earned his bachelor’s degree from Houghton College and his law degree from Vermont Law School. Hawk earned both her bachelor’s and law degrees from Gonzaga University.