Washington, DC Suspect Sought in a Burglary One, Assault with the Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses Offering up to $10,000 Reward for Information

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One and Assault with the Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim, at the listed location, and demanded property. The suspect then forced the victim inside of a residence. The suspect brandished a handgun and attempted to sexually assault the victim. The suspect then took property and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’6’’-5’7’’ in height, a stocky build and medium skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt, gray shoes, and a black face covering. He is armed with a handgun. The suspect was last seen on a black bicycle that had white handgrips.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at (202) 727 9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.