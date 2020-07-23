Washington DC, Statement on MPD Civilian Member Macklin Jimenez Passing

Washington, DC (STL.News) It is with heavy hearts that the Metropolitan Police Department announces that civilian employee Macklin Jimenez, most recently assigned to the main office of the Investigative Services Bureau, tragically passed away. Macklin was shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday morning in Montgomery County. The suspect is in custody and the circumstances of Macklin’s death are currently under investigation by the Montgomery County Police Department. Jimenez had 27 years of dedicated service with the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Macklin Jimenez’s tragic passing comes as a shock to our department, and our MPD family feels great sadness for this loss,” says Chief of Police Peter Newsham, “His service and dedication to the Metropolitan Police Department and this city will never be forgotten, and I offer my deepest, most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this time.”

