Washington, DC Police: Suspect Sought in an Assault with Dangerous Weapon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:55 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Wgm9KbSOd9U