Washington, DC Police Arrest and Charge Daniel Gayden for Murder of Ronald Collins

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the 5100 block of A Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:26 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 56 year-old Ronald Collins, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, 54 year-old Daniel Gayden, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was a result of a dispute amongst known parties.